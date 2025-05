U.S. 30 crash…

A single vehicle accident occurred around 4:35 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 30 westbound near the one mile marker. The right rear wheel on a Chevrolet Z71 came loose, causing the vehicle to lose control.┬áThe vehicle came to a rest and jackknifed in the grass on the north side of U.S. 30. No injuries were reported.┬áThe Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department investigated the accident. Damage to the vehicle was moderate to heavy and it was towed from the scene. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent