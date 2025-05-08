U.S. 30 crash…

A single vehicle accident occurred around 4:35 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 30 westbound near the one mile marker. The right rear wheel on a Chevrolet Z71 came loose, causing the vehicle to lose control. The vehicle came to a rest and jackknifed in the grass on the north side of U.S. 30. No injuries were reported. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department investigated the accident. Damage to the vehicle was moderate to heavy and it was towed from the scene. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent