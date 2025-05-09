CEO seniors honored during annual year-end banquet

Keynote speaker Steve Spray, a 1985 Van Wert High School graduate, talks to students in the CEO Program. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The CEO Program held its ninth annual banquet on Thursday, honoring 92 seniors from Van Wert, Lincolnview, and Crestview High Schools.

Now in its ninth year, the CEO Program was started by Program Coordinator Kerry Koontz to give students hands-on experience in the working world. What began with just 17 seniors from Van Wert High School has grown into a county-wide program with students from all three area high schools. The goal has stayed the same: help students explore careers, gain real-world experience, and make valuable professional connections.

“Find out what you’re good at and make it your passion,” Koontz told students.

This year’s keynote speaker, Steve Spray, a 1985 graduate of Van Wert High School, returned to his hometown to talk about leadership, resilience, and the power of community.

Spray, now president and CEO of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, delivered a simple but powerful message: no matter how far you go, your roots matter. He highlighted the ways Van Wert helped shape who he is today, crediting teachers, coaches, and mentors who helped him along the way. He encouraged students to stay grounded in their values and invest in relationships that matter.

“Accountability is everything in leadership,” he said. “Good leaders are honest, responsible and always learning.”

During a Q&A session with students and community members, Spray shared personal anecdotes, from his favorite high school memories to his biggest professional challenges and even life-altering experiences like safaris in South Africa. He emphasized that life’s most important lessons often come from the people we meet and the experiences we share with them. He urged students to pursue their goals, ask for help when needed, and extend that help to others.

He concluded with a powerful reminder to the Class of 2025: “Life is about people. Invest in them, and everything else will follow.”

The CEO Program’s success continues due to the strong backing of local businesses and organizations. Key supporters include the Van Wert County Economic Development Office, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), and the Business Development Corporation (BDC), along with many others across the community.

“We’re grateful to the 79 companies that partnered with us this year,” Koontz said. “Special thanks to the BDC for sponsoring the breakfast, and to the Van Wert County Foundation for continuing to believe in this program and helping invest in our students’ future.”