Helping hands…

On Thursday, seventh and eighth graders at Lincolnview Local Schools had the opportunity to step out of the classroom and into the community to complete meaningful service projects throughout Van Wert County. Those community service activities took place at several locations, including the Children’s Garden at Smiley Park, Camp Clay, Jubilee Park, and Van Wert Manor. The projects allowed students to engage with and give back to the community in hands-on, purposeful ways. Not only did the experience provide students with the chance to make a positive impact, but it also offered a well-deserved break after the completion of state testing. Photos submitted