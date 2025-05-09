Michael Steven “Gabby” Gaskill

Michael Steven “Gabby” Gaskill, 75, of Dixon, passed away peacefully at his sister’s home in the early morning hours of Friday, May 9, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Known affectionately as Gabby, Michael proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps, completing two and a half tours in Vietnam.

A thrill-seeker at heart, he had a passion for fast cars and adventurous living. He was an avid skydiver completing over 1,000 jumps in his lifetime and was also an accomplished base jumper No. 123. Michael devoted much of his time helping repair cemetery plots and markers that have fallen into disrepair and was passionate about helping other veterans. He was an active member of the Monroeville VFW, where he, at one time, served in the color guard, and was also a member of the Van Wert VFW.

While Michael valued solitude for much of his life, he always surrounded himself with many lifelong friends, many were military and/or in his skydiving community. In most recent years he found great joy in spending time with his great-nieces and nephews, forming deep and lasting bonds with them.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles “Gabby” Gaskill; his mother, Joan Gaskill (Ryan), and his sister, Diana “Sis” Gaskill.

Michael is survived by his devoted sister, Rickie (Robert) Contreras of Van Wert; nieces, Amber (Chris) Adkins of Van Wert, Ashley (Justin) Smythe of Hebron, and Alicia (Garret) John of Van Wert; nephew, Corbin Contreras of Celina; step-nephews Terrin (Mariah) Contreras and Devin Contreras, Brandon (Natasha) Kline of Van Wert, and Nathan (Haleigh) Kline of Paulding. He also leaves behind 17 cherished great-nieces and nephews.

A visitation to celebrate Michael’s life will be held from 12-2 p.m. Monday, May 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery with military honors rendered by the combined forces of the Van Wert VFW and American Legion.

To share in Michael’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.