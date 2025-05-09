Outright NWC champions!

NWC championships keep piling up for the Lincolnview Lancers. Two more titles were added on Thursday when the softball team (above) and the baseball team (below) clinched outright conference titles. An 8-0 win over Delphos Jefferson gave the Lancers their second consecutive NWC championship. Equally impressive – the softball team outscored conference opponents 80-0 this season. Not to be outdone, the baseball team earned its fifth consecutive NWC championship. Lincolnview has not lost a conference game since the 2019 season. Photos submitted