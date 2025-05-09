Roundup: prep baseball, softball

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 12 Kenton 1 (five innings)

KENTON — Van Wert erupted for eight runs in the second inning and the Cougars overwhelmed Kenton 12-1 in five innings on Friday.

Finley Dickinson had two RBI singles in the second inning, Hayden Dowler, Cam Wert and Sam Houg each had an RBI single, Hayden Davis had a two-run double and Briston Wise had an RBI triple. Van Wert’s remaining four runs came in the fourth inning, including a two-run single by Houg. Houg and Davis each finished with three RBIs and Houg earned the win on the mound, pitching all five innings and allowing five hits while striking out two and walking one.

Coldwater 8 Lincolnview 4

In a matchup of state ranked teams, No. 3 Coldwater (Division V) defeated No. 8 Lincolnview (Division VI) 8-4 on Friday.

The Cavaliers scored four of their runs in the second inning, then added a run in the fourth and three in the top of the seventh. The Lancers scored two runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh, including an RBI triple by Holden Price and an RBI single by Myles Moody. Each team finished with nine hits in the game. Graham Kill went the first six innings for Lincolnview and allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts and four walks. Moody pitched the remaining inning and allowed two hits with a strikeout and three walks.

Fort Recovery 8 Crestview 5

FORT RECOVERY — A seven run first inning by the Indians proved to be too much for Crestview to overcome, as the Knights fell to Fort Recovery 8-5 on Friday. Zaine Cereghin had two of Crestview’s seven hits in the game.

Softball

Lincolnview 10 Wayne Trace 0 (five innings)

Emma Bowersock tossed a three hitter and No. 3 Lincolnview shut out Wayne Trace 10-0 in five innings on Friday. Bowersock struck out four and walked one.

At the plate, Emerson Walker had four hits, including a home run with two RBIs. Ashlyn Price, Ila Hughes and Quinlyn Walker each drove in a pair of runs. Four of Lincolnview’s runs came in the first inning.