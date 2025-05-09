Sandra K. Caldwell

Sandra K. Caldwell, 85, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, May 8, 2025, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born March 16, 1940, in Van Wert County, to Harry and Esther (Wortman) Michael. On October 17, 1958, she married Richard W. Caldwell.

Sandra Caldwell

She retired from Federal Mogul in Van Wert after 42 years of service. Sandra simply enjoyed life. She especially liked to fish, camp, read, craft and eating breakfast with her friends every month. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Kevin (Beverly) Caldwell of Van Wert and Jeremy (Jennifer) Caldwell of Dayton; three sisters, Connie (Ronald “Rock”) Taylor of Van Wert, Gloria Lippi of Van Wert, and Janet (Larry) Smith of Bloomington, Illinois; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild, and her beloved cat, Buddy.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a son, Gregrory Caldwell; a brother, John Michael; a sister, Linda Etzler, and a grandchild, Chad Caldwell.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert. Burial will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.