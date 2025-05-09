Two rigs collide…

U.S. 30 westbound, between Dixon Cavett Rd. and Ohio 49 was closed for several hours on Friday, after two tractor trailers collided at U.S. 30 and Ohio 49. One of the rigs was southbound on Ohio 49 and was attempting to turn left onto eastbound 30 when it was struck by the other truck. The force of the impact caused one truck to roll onto its side, while the other went off the highway. No injuries were reported. Convoy Fire & EMS was dispatched to the scene but no injuries were reported. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Patrol investigated the accident. Others on the scene were the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department ODOT, Van Wert County CERT and Hague Towing. The highway re-opened to traffic at approximately 2:30 p.m. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent