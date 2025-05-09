Voters approve 64 percent of school issues

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Voters across Ohio approved 64 out of 99 school tax issues, on the May 6 primary election ballot. That includes school issues in Delphos and the Parkway Local Schools district.

According to the Ohio School Boards Association, this is markedly higher than the 2024 primary election, when voters approved 41 out of 78 school tax issues, a 52 percent passage rate. Support for new tax issues also grew. Voters approved 19 of 47 new school tax requests, or 40 percent, up from just 13 percent 3 of 22 issues) in the 2024 primary.

Strong support for renewal school tax proposals continued, with 44 of the 49 issues earning approval Tuesday, an 89 percent passage rate. That is again an increase from the 2024 primary election renewal passage rate of 74 percent.

“Last night was a big win for Ohio’s public schools,” Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Director of Legislative Services Jennifer Hogue said.

“Nearly 90% of renewal levies passed, which is significantly higher than what we’ve seen in recent elections. That tells us that communities across the state clearly value the essential services these levies support – things like classroom instruction, transportation, student safety and special education services. Voters are sending a message: They want strong, stable public schools, and they’re willing to make that investment.”

While the preliminary results are complete, the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office has not officially certified the election results.