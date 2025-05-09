VWHS choirs to perform one more time

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School vocal music department will present its final concert of the year at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

The freshman choir, sophomore women’s choir, select choir, and concert choir will take the stage. The ensembles will perform various music, including pieces from their contest repertoire and music from various artists like Journey, Annie Lennox and others.

The concert is free to attend.