VW’s Burenga wins coveted Elks award

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has selected Van Wert High School senior Amanda Burenga as the Student of the Year for the Van Wert Lodge. She was selected as the Student of the Month for December. She will graduate from Van Wert High School this month.

Students are nominated by their high schools to receive the Student of the Month award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility of being selected as the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic.

Van Wert Elks Lodge No. 1197 Student of the Year Amanda Burenga is shown with Exalted Ruler John Ream. Photo submitted

All of the Student of the Month winners are then judged for their performance and achievements for selection as the Student of the Year. Burenga received a monetary donation as well as a certificate. She will now be competing for District Student of the Year against students from 12 other lodges within the district.

This program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for their achievements in school and community. The Elks wish to recognize and praise those students for their accomplishments, their activities, and their contributions to society through this program.