Baseball tournament matchups set

VW independent sports

High school baseball tournament draws were held on Sunday and matchups were set for sectionals and districts.

Here is the schedule for local baseball teams.

Wednesday, May 21

Division IV – No. 4 seed Van Wert will host No. 5 seed St. Marys Memorial at 5 p.m. and the winner will advance to district competition to face No. 3 seed Upper Sandusky or No. 6 seed Elida at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, at Fort Jennings.

Friday, May 23

Division VI – a pair of county foes will face off in the sectional finals, as No. 3 seed Lincolnview hosts No. 5 seed Crestview. The winner will move on to play No. 6 seed Patrick Henry or No. 7 seed Ayersville in the district semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 29 at Napoleon.

Also in Division VI, No. 1 seed Wayne Trace will play No. 2 seed Fairview or No. 4 seed Hicksville in the district semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 29, at Napoleon. No. 7 seed Parkway will play at No. 2 seed St. Henry at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 24,

In Division VII, No. 2 seed Delphos St. John’s will host No. 7 seed New Knoxville at 5 p.m. May 23, while No. 3 seed Lima Central Catholic will host No. 6 seed Delphos Jefferson at the same time.

Girls softball sectional games are slated to begin this week. Here is the schedule for local teams.

Tuesday May 13

Division VI – No. 8 seed Crestview at No. 1 seed Fairview at 5 p.m. The winner will move on to face No. 5 seed Hicksville or No. 6 seed Tinora at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, at Archbold.

Division VI – No. 1 seed Lincolnview will host No. 8 seed New Bremen at 5 p.m., with the winner moving on to play No. 4 seed St. Henry or No. 5 seed Delphos Jefferson at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, at Wapakoneta.

In addition, No. 7 seed Wayne Trace will play at No. 2 seed Montpelier at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and No. 3 seed Parkway will host No. 6 seed Marion Local at the same time.

Wednesday, May 14

Division IV – No. 6 seed Van Wert at Bath, 5 p.m. The winner will advance to play No. 1 seed Bryan at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 20 at Defiance.