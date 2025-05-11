Council, Crestview BOE to meet

VW independent staff

It appears a fairly light agenda is on tap for Monday’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

On its third and final reading, council members are expected to approve an ordinance repealing going out of business sales, and council members will hear the second reading of an ordinance that would allow data centers to operate in I-2 zoned areas of the city.

There is expected to be discussion of possible council pay raises, a topic that has been discussed at previous meetings. Should council members decide to move forward with the process, no final action will be taken tonight. If ultimately approved though, the raises would take effect with the next term, which begins in 2026.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. All council meetings are streamed live on the city’s website and archived for on-demand viewing.

In addition to that meeting, the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room.

The agenda includes a recap of the current school year by building principals Mimi Myers, Trent Kreischer, Lindsay Breese and Casey Dowler and the board is expected to approve head coaches for fall and winter sports for the 2025-2026 school year, along with a lengthy list of assistant and volunteer coaches for the upcoming school year. In addition, board members will hear an update on the ongoing athletic facilities upgrade planning process.

Prior to the meeting, at 5:30 p.m. a reception will be held for retiring employees, including Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf, who is stepping down this summer.