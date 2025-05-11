Mercer County crash claims Mendon man

VW independent staff

MENDON — A two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Celina Mendon Rd. in Mercer County left one person dead on Saturday.

The accident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. when Eric Topp, 48, of Mendon, was southbound on Celina Mendon Rd., observed the stop sign at the intersection, then pulled into the path of an eastbound semi-trailer driven by James R. Roell, 62, of Wallingford, Kentucky. Topp was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mendon Fire Department, Rockford Fire Department, Celina EMS and MCERV all provided assistance at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.