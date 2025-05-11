Motorcycle driver airlifted…

A collision involving a car and motorcycle resulted in the motorcycle driver being flown by medical helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. The accident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday at U.S. 127 and Van Wert Paulding Line Rd. It appeared the motorcycle tried to pass the car as the car was preparing to make a left hand turn. The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent