Saturday softball, baseball roundup

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 8 Defiance 2

Lainey Spear hit two home runs and drove in three runs, and No. 3 Lincolnview improved to 20-3 on the season with an 8-2 win over visiting Defiance on Satuday.

Emerson Walker had a team-high four hits and Ashlyn Price had Lincolnview’s other two hits, including a triple. Ila Hughes earned the win on the mound, allowing seven hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks over seven innings.

Shawnee 11 Van Wert 1 (five innings)

LIMA — Shawnee scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cap off an 11-1 run-ruled victory over Van Wert on Saturday.

Van Wert’s lone run came in the first inning when Maria Parish, who singled to open the game, later scored on an error. The Cougars had just two hits in the game, both in the first inning.

Shawnee tied the game with a run in the bottom of the third inning, then went ahead for good with another run in the fourth, followed by a big fifth inning.

Celina 8 Crestview 0

CELINA — Crestview was held off the scoreboard during an 8-0 loss at Celina on Saturday.

The Lady Knights had six hits in the game, including two by Violet Dirr, but Crestview was hampered by three errors, two of which led to Celina runs.

Baseball

Lincolnview 15 Parkway 3 (five innings)

ROCKFORD — Parkway enjoyed a 1-0 lead after two innings but Lincolnview plated six runs in the third and went on to defeat the Panthers 15-3 in five innings on Saturday.

Four of Lincolnview’s six runs in the third were scored on two Parkway errors. The Lancers added four runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth, including a two-run double by Myles Moody. Price, Moody, Seth Brant and Case Young each had two hits for Lincolnview. Jack Yoder had two of Parkway’s four hits in the game.

Gavin Evans earned the win for Lincolnview by pitching all five innings and striking out five while walking three.