Two vehicle crash…

Two people, an adult and a young child, were transported by EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, after this two-vehicle accident at the intersection of E. Main St. and Wayne St. Saturday evening. The Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert Fire Department were summoned to the scene via 911 shortly before 7 p.m. One person was trapped in a vehicle and was removed by fire department personnel. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer