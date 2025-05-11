VWMS choir concert…

At 7 p.m. Monday, May 12, in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Auditorium, the Van Wert Middle School seventh and eighth grade choirs along with sixth grade voice students will be performing their spring choir concert. Selections such as “True Colors,” “Heartbeat,” and “Singin’ the 70’s!” along with music prepared for their OMEA Junior High Large Group performance will be shared. The public is welcome to attend. Photo submitted