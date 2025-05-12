Consider a Van Wert Live membership

By Quincy Thompson

A thriving community is more than infrastructure and industry, it is a place where people can gather, feel inspired, and connect through shared experiences. At Van Wert Live and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, live entertainment is not just a luxury – it’s essential. By becoming a member, supporters make a powerful statement: that the arts belong in Van Wert, enriching lives and enhancing the vibrancy of our region.

Research continues to underscore the positive impact of the performing arts on quality of life. According to Americans for the Arts, 87 percent of Americans believe that arts and culture are important to quality of life, and 69 percent agree that the arts improve the image and identity of their community. When you walk into a packed theater to see a Broadway-caliber performance, a world-class musician, or a heartwarming children’s show, you’re participating in something much larger than entertainment, you’re investing in the spirit of the community.

A Van Wert Live membership has its perks. Photo courtesy of Lucky6Pix

Membership at Van Wert Live plays a vital role in sustaining our programming and keeping ticket prices accessible for all. These contributions allow us to bring in a diverse range of performers and to reach audiences from far beyond our county lines. On any given show night, guests travel an average of 32 miles to attend an event at the Niswonger. This means that local support doesn’t just benefit Van Wert, it ripples out into neighboring communities, boosting regional tourism and supporting local businesses through dining, lodging, and shopping.

Supporting the arts also has profound educational benefits. Studies show that students involved in the arts are four times more likely to be recognized for academic achievement. Exposure to music, theater, and performance helps young people develop creativity, discipline, and critical thinking skills that carry over into all areas of life. When we invest in the arts, we invest in the future of our children.

In short, membership is more than a donation – it’s a declaration that live entertainment and cultural opportunity matter here. Whether you give $50 or $500, every member is a champion for the arts. With your help, Van Wert can continue to be a place where the stage lights shine bright and where community spirit is always center stage. Join us in keeping the arts alive and well in Van Wert. Become a member today.

For more information and to purchase your membership, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your membership 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.