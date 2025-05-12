Hatcher asked about poker club

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Could a private poker club set up shop and operate within the Van Wert city limits?

During Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council, Law Director John Hatcher said he received an email from someone asking if such an establishment would be allowed in the city. He said he’ll research the matter and report back to council.

It appears private poker clubs are legal in Ohio. At least one is currently operating in the state. It’s operating in Sandusky.