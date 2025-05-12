Lincolnview fifth grader donates to an important cause

Lincolnview fifth grader Kinsey Dearing is shown before and after donating a foot of hair to be made into a wig for a child battling cancer. It’s the second time she’s made such a thoughtful donation. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

11-year-old Kinsey Dearing, a fifth-grade student at Lincolnview Elementary School, has demonstrated remarkable compassion by donating 12 inches of her hair to be made into a wig for a child battling cancer. This marks Kinsey’s second such donation, a selfless act that took her four years to achieve.

Inspired by her personal connection to the disease, Kinsey’s dedication stems from the experience of her cousin’s leukemia diagnosis and a profound loss before she was born.

“She had an older sister that passed away in 2011 from DIPG,” said her mother, Sara Dearing. “This is something near and dear to us.”

DIPG is an aggressive, treatment resistant form of cancer that is the leading cause of brain tumor deaths in children. Witnessing the challenges faced by those undergoing cancer treatment, particularly hair loss, motivated her to contribute in a tangible way.

“There must be at least 12 inches of grown out length to donate hair,” Kinsey explained. “It makes kids with cancer feel happy that they will have a wig. It’s the second time I have donated my hair, and I will definitely do it again. I would encourage other people to cut their hair if they would want to try it.”

“Her first time, she donated 15 inches,” her mom added.

The donated hair will be processed and crafted into a high-quality wig by an organization called Wigs for Kids that provides them free of charge to children experiencing hair loss due to cancer treatment and other medical conditions.

Lincolnview Elementary Principal Nita Meyer also expressed admiration for Kinsey’s generosity.

“Kinsey is a leader in and out of the classroom,” she said. “We are so proud of her selfless act and the positive example she sets for her peers.”

Kinsey’s repeated act of kindness serves as a powerful reminder of the impact individuals, even young ones, can have on the lives of others. Her commitment to helping children facing cancer is a testament to her empathy and a touching tribute to her family’s experiences.

For more information, visit https://www.wigsforkids.org/.