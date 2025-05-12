OSHP releases more information on crash

VW independent staff/submitted information

SCOTT — More information has been released regarding a weekend accident in Scott.

According to a report from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. Sunday, May 11, at U.S. 127 at Van Wert Paulding County Line Rd.

This car collided with a motorcycle in Scott Sunday evening. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

A 2009 Ford Fusion operated by Jerry Stanford, 53, of Scott, was in the process of making a left turn from U.S. 127 onto Van Wert Paulding County Line Rd. when a 2020 Harley Davidson, operated by Steven Dunmire, 53, of Paulding, attempted to pass within the intersection. The car struck the motorcycle, causing Dunmire to be ejected from the bike. The car sustained disabling damage, coming to rest within the intersection, while the motorcycle traveled off the northwest corner of the intersection, coming to rest in a field.

Stanford was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Scott EMS for treatment of minor injuries. Two passengers in the car were unharmed.

Dunmire was transported from the scene by Samaritan Air Ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment of serious injuries. The report states Dunmire was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Fire Department, Scott EMS, Samaritan Air Ambulance, R&O Services, and Hague Towing and Repair.

The crash remains under investigation.