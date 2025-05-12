Real estate transfers 5/5-5/9/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place May 5-9, 2025.

Kenneth A. Sealscott Family Trust, Kenneth A. Sealscott Family Trust TR, Louise M. Laudick TR, Louise M. Laudick, Jeffery D. Laudick to Jason Kreischer, Amy Davis, Van Wert inlots, lots 1415, 1416.

Saundra D. Marquart, Nicole R. Clary, Saundra Marquart to Rum Cay LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 1118.

FFG Properties LLC to Zachary D. Brown, Mariel P. Schreima, Van Wert outlots, lot 143, lot 143.

Estate of Jan E. Schlickman, Jan Schlickman to Bonita Schlickman, a portion of Section 23 in Willshire Township; Willshire inlots, lot 172, lot 172, lot 172.

Ronald L. Krueckeberg Joint Living Trust, Ronald L. Krueckeberg Joint Living Trust TR, Rita M. Kruekeberg Joint Living Trust, Rita M. Kruekeberg Joint Living Trust TR, Sandra Marie Flickinger TR to Sandra Marie Flickinger, Lindsay M. Flickinger, Adam M. Flickinger, Convoy inlots, lot 476.

Ronald L. Krueckeberg Joint Living Trust, Ronald L. Krueckeberg Joint Living Trust TR, Rita M. Kruekeberg Joint Living Trust, Rita M. Kruekeberg Joint Living Trust TR, Sandra Marie Flickinger TR to Sandra Marie Flickinger, Convoy inlots, lot 144, lot 145.

Ronald L. Krueckeberg Joint Living Trust, Ronald L. Krueckeberg Joint Living Trust TR, Rita M. Kruekeberg Joint Living Trust, Rita M. Kruekeberg Joint Living Trust TR, Sandra Marie Flickinger TR, Sandra M. Flickinger to Adam M. Flickinger, Convoy inlots, lot 265.

Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, Michael J. Jones to Amy Johns, Ricky Johns Jr., a portion of Section 4 in Tully Township.

Theresa L. Menke to Theresa L. Menke Irrevocable Trust, Theresa L. Menke Irrevocable Trust TR, Melissa R. McClurg TR, Jonathon Z. Menke TR, a portion of Section 18 in Washington Township.

Marlon Garcia Lopez, Nayeli Montiel to Jason Kreischer, Amy Davis, Van Wert inlots, lot 1415, lot 1416.

Justin Ford, Angela Ford to Allison Metcalfe, Delphos inlots, lot 191.

Estate of Craig Workman to Robin S. Workman, Van Wert inlots, lot 3489.

Gavin Dallas, Meghan L. Klinger-Dallas, Meghan Dallas to Meghan L. Klinger-Dallas, Gavin Dallas, Van Wert outlots, lot 19.

City of Van Wert, Van Wert City to Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, Van Wert inlots, lot 697.

Rhea Jean Foy, Warren L. Foy to Rhea Jean Foy, Warren L. Foy, Van Wert inlots, lot 2957, lot 2958.

Dale E. Saam to Dale E. Saam Irrevocable Trust, Dale E. Saam Irrevocable Trust TR, Rodney P. Saam TR, Eugenia L. Bishop TR, Colleen K. Saam TR, a portion of Section 30 in Pleasant Township.

Racster Renocations to Stephen N. Cowling, Van Wert subdivisions, lot 272.

Estate of Joanna Snelgrove to Cheryl K. Snelgrove, Willshire inlots, lot 86.

Cheryl K. Snelgrove to James E. Ross, Willshire inlots, lot 86.

Good Choice Rental Homes LTD to Rayna R. Custer, Delphos inlots, lot 803.

David Evans, Beth Evans, Robert Evans, Kimberly Evans, Lisa Giessler, Gary Giessler to G&T Holdings of Iowa LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 1393, lot 1394.

Norman J. Bear, Kelli L. Bear, Kent A. Hughes, Kim D. Hughes to Nolan Robert Miller, a portion of Section 4 in Jackson Township.

Robert A. Priest, Karlene K. Priest to Terry Eikenbary, Verona Eikenbary, Van Wert inlots, lot 3987.

Robert W. Tinkham, Dianna K. Tinkham to Brad P. Tinkham, Wren outlots, lot 2.

Alexandra Rose Leopold to Bendy Properties LLC, Van Wert inlots, lot 4019.

William Eugene Chivington II to Richard Joseph Dodge, Van Wert inlots, lot 250.

Melissa B. Clouse to Curtis G. Rager Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Curtis G. Rager Revocable Living Trust Agreement TR, Denise S. Rager Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Denise S. Rager Revocable Living Trust Agreement TR, a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township.