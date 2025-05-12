Roundup: Cougars top No. 9 Lancers

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 9 Lincolnview 2

Van Wert’s Briston Wise and Hayden Dowler combined to hold No. 9 Lincolnview (Division VI) to just one hit and the Cougars upended the Lancers 9-2 on Monday.

Wise pitched the first 5 2/ 3 innings and allowed a hit and two runs (one earned) with five strikeouts and a pair of walks. Dowler covered the remaining 1 1/ 3 innings and didn’t allow a hit and struck out two.

After a scoreless first inning, Finley Dickinson doubled and drove in Wise and Cam Werts to give Van Wert a 2-0 lead. In the fifth inning, Case Stegaman score on a bases loaded walk, then the Cougars added three runs on a Lancer error, giving Van Wert a 6-0 lead. Seth Brant scored on a Van Wert error in the bottom of the fifth, then in the bottom of the sixth, Holden Price scored on a balk. The Cougars secured the win when Dowler scored on an error in the seventh, an RBI single by Wise and another Lancer error.

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Hicksville today and Van Wert will entertain Kalida on Thursday.

Softball

Coldwater 11 Van Wert 4

At Jubilee Park, Coldwater led 7-1 after six innings and went on to beat Van Wert 11-4 on Monday. The Cavaliers piled up 18 hits in the win. Van Wert had five hits in the game, including two by Aubrey Wollet.

Lincolnview 10 Paulding 9

PAULDING — No. 3 Lincolnview and Paulding combined for 19 hits and 19 runs and the Lancers held on for a 10-9 win on Monday.

Lincolnview led 4-2 after one inning but trailed 6-5 after three innings and 7-5 after four innings. The Lancers regained the lead with a four run sixth inning, all on a grand slam home run by Lainey Spear, then added a run in the seventh. The Panthers scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Sylvia Longstreth had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Emma Bowersock got the complete game win and recorded nine strikeouts.