Salaries may be tied to median income

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

As expected, a possible salary increase for members of Van Wert City Council was discussed Monday night and legislation is expected to appear on the agenda at the next meeting.

Councilwoman At-Large Jana Ringwald, who chairs council’s finance committee, led the discussion and recommended that a pay increase and future raises be tied to the median income of households in Van Wert, as determined by the U.S. Census Bureau. She noted figures show the city’s most recent median household income was $53,632 and she recommended council members make 10 percent of that amount, or the amount that is reflected as of June 1 of this year and in future election years.

Mayor Ken Markward speaks during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Council members currently make an annual salary of $4,900. Under her proposal, the council president would make 11 percent of the city’s median household income. Currently, the council president’s position is paid $5,500 annually. By using the median household income, council salaries could increase or decrease every two years.

Ringwald also suggested the median household income be used to determine the salaries of the city treasurer and mayor. Four percent would be used as the baseline for the treasurer, and 100 percent of the city’s median household income would dictate the mayor’s salary. Using the most recent figures, the mayor’s salary would actually decrease by at least several hundred dollars.

“I’m talking about those elected officials, forward facing, making the decisions for the community and the responsibility of council, so why not tie them together in one ordinance?” Ringwald said.

If ultimately approved, council raises won’t take effect until the next term, which begins in 2026. A change in mayoral pay would take effect in 2028.

During a brief report to city council, Mayor Ken Markward spoke of software used to “grade” city streets that may be or are in need of repaving and he shared a map of city streets that had been marked after using the software. Related legislation and more information is expected at the next meeting.

On its third and final reading, council members approved repealing a city ordinance regarding going out of business sales. Council heard the second reading of a pair of ordinances dealing with data centers. One of them would allow data centers to operate only in I-2 general industrial zoned areas.

At the next meeting, council members will see new legislation adjusting fees for fire inspections done by the Van Wert Fire Department. It was noted those fees have not changed since 2002.

Because of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 26, the next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 28. The meeting will be preceded by a “Council of the Whole” meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the city’s junk and rubbish laws. Both meetings will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.