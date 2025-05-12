School board approves list of coaches

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Familiar faces will again lead Crestview High School’s athletic programs during the 2025-2026 fall and winter sports seasons.

During Monday night’s monthly meeting, the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education approved a list of head coaches for the two seasons, including Cole Harting, football; Tammy Gregory, volleyball; Jeremy Best, golf; Cindy Lamb, soccer; Randy Grandstaff, cross country; Doug Etzler, boys basketball; Mark Gregory, girls basketball, and Jake Sawmiller, wrestling. The board also approved Elaina Lance and Rachel Garay as football and basketball head cheer coaches, respectively.

In addition, the board approved a lengthy list of assistant coaches, volunteer coaches, junior high coaches and advisors to various clubs and classes.