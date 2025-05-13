2025 VWHS Senior Awards Convocation

Submitted information

Van Wert High School recently held its Senior Awards Convocation for the Class of 2025 in the Saltzgaber Music Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Seniors were honored and recognized for their academic and athletic achievements garnered over the past four years, and several students were acknowledged during the awards program. Van Wert High School is proud to announce some of the following awards that were presented during the convocation.

Evan Purmort, chairman, CEO, and president of Central Insurance, presented Mandy Burengawith the L.G. Purmort Black, Inc. Scholastic Achievement Award.

Evan Purmort, Chairman, CEO, and President of Central Insurance, presented Sam Houg with the Central Insurance Companies Educational and Charitable Scholarship.

The Career Connections of Van Wert County Scholarshipis awarded to students enrolled in an economics class. Career Connections Board Member Alyssa Putman presented the awards to Keaton Foster and Carlee Kroeger.

The Wally Grimm Education Scholarship Awardwas presented toLilie Mull and Abi Rollins by T.J. Grimm and Donna Grimm.

The Van Wert Athletic Booster Club Award was presented to Meredith Crummey and Nate Gearhart by club president Andy Gearhart.

Van Wert County Veterans Office representative Ashley Showalter recognized Jaymison Calhoon, Robert Caskey, Kyle Eggleston, and Noah Spathfor enlisting in the military after graduation.

Michael Oberlin presented the Steel Dynamics Scholarship to Zoey Miller.

The Stolly Insurance SUCCEED Scholarship was presented to Sam Houg by Patrick Stolly.

Mandy Burenga received the Farm Focus Scholarship, presented by Mark Schumm.

The Margaret Shaffer Maney Memorial Music Scholarshiprecognizes a student who plans to major in the area of music. This year’s recipient is Abi Rollins, who was presented with the scholarship by Dondra Maney.

The John Fox Maney Memorial Business Scholarship recognizes a student who plans to major in business and has a desire to see the Van Wert community prosper. Kevin Maney presented this scholarship toCarlee Kroeger.

Adam Ries, with Van Wert Rotary Club, provided three scholarships to Van Wert High School seniors: Haley Chiles, Keaton Foster,and Nate Gearhart.

Schrader Realty sponsors an annual scholarship for area students. This year’s scholarship went to Van Wert High School senior Drew Laudick, presented by Tera Knebel.

The Chuck Thompson Scholar Athlete Award is named in honor of Chuck Thompson, a 1975 Van Wert High School graduate, for students excelling in athletics and academics. This year’s award winners are Mandy Burenga and Sam Houg.

The Grand Lodge of Ohio Free Mason Scholarship, presented by Rick Busch, was awarded to Abi Rollins.

The Braun Industries Project Lead the Way Engineering Scholarship is awarded to a student completing the four-year engineering program. Demond Johnson, representing Braun Industries, presented the award to Aaron Reichert.

The Gaylord Leslie Golf Scholarship was presented toKeaton Foster.

The M.A.V. Youth Mentoring Scholarshipis awarded to a student who has participated as a youth or mentor in the M.A.V. Youth Mentoring program. Lisa Grunden presented this year’s award to Claire Rager.

Kimberly Laudick, President and CEO of the YWCA presented the YWCA – Young Women of Christian Leadership and Community Involvement Scholarship to Mandy Burenga.

The Van Wert Band Parents Scholarship was presented to Abi Rollins, Carlee Kroeger, Olivia Vaas, and Lilie Mull by Victoria Lewis.

The Trina Langdon Scholarship for PINK Graduates was presented by Alea Rex. The recipient of this scholarship was Mia Rager.

The Sweet 22 Scholarship, presented by Megan Hurless, was awarded to Drew Laudick.

Kannen Wannemacher presented the CHURCH Scholarship to senior Aaron Reichert.

Van Wert Service Pack Scholarship, sponsored by the Van Wert Service Club, recognizes students who have demonstrated community involvement through service projects and have been members of the VWHS Service Pack. Anthony Adams, Service Club representative, presented the awards to this year’s recipients, Mandy Burenga and Nate Gearhart.

Alexander Diaz, Kaden Mell, and Noah Spath were recognized as finalists for the R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award, while Sam Houg and Abi Rollins were named winners.

Nancy Boylan presented the American Red Cross Award to Hayden Davis and Breonna Pontius.

The FCCLA Award was given to Adysenn Delzeith, presented by Lynda Ragan.

The Excellence in Theater Award was presented to Landon Adams, Brody Kreischer, and Mia Rager by Rachel Dettrow and Melissa Bloomfield, Theater Production instructors.

The Brandon Burlsworth Character Award is given to a football player who displays character and sportsmanship. This year’s recipient is Nate Gearhart.

The Van Wert Federation of Teachers Anita Zuber Future Teacher Scholarship is given to students entering the field of education. Lilie Mull, Abi Rollins, Ava Sealscott, and Addison Sturwold are this year’s recipients.

The Ohio JCI Senate Roberston Memorial Scholarship was presented to Mandy Burenga.

The Adolph & Letitia Weck Memorial Scholarship is awarded to two students who rank scholastically in the top third of their class. Students complete an application and are selected by the Van Wert High School Faculty Committee on Awards. Recipients of this scholarship are Sophie Gearhart and Sam Houg.

Olivia Vaas was awarded the Convoy Foundation/Trinity Lutheran Convoy Scholarship.

The Shirley Johns Hart Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of Shirley Anne Johns Hart by her family. Mrs. Hart was a graduate of Van Wert High School, Class of 1953. This scholarship is based on academic achievement and financial need and is chosen by the Faculty Committee on Awards. Meredith Crummey and Drew Laudick were selected to receive this award.

The Captain George L. Purmort Prize was presented to Claire Benner, Hayden Davis, Keaton Foster, Nate Gearhart, and Nash Pugsley.

Tom Hittle “Hero” Award is given in memory of Mr. Hittle to a student who has displayed an “I Can” attitude in situations that they have been given. Abi Rollins received the award from Mr. Kerry Koontz, CEO and Career Counselor.

Emilie Lewis honored Danica Suckow with an award for Outstanding Achievement in Art.

Mandy Burenga was awarded the National Merit Scholarship Letter of Commendation.

Nate Gearhart is the recipient of the Tyler Priest Memorial Scholarship, presented by Kerry Koontz.

The Jim Murray Memorial Scholarship was presented to Abi Rollins.

Van Wert High School Athletic Director Trent Temple presented several athletic achievement awards: Mia Rager and Keaton Foster with the OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award.

Sophie Gearhart and Drew Laudick were presented with the OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award.

Aliviah Bates, Claire Benner, Mandy Burenga, Haley Chiles, Meredith Crummey, Hayden Davis, Lexi Deitemeyer, Hayden Dowler, Keaton Foster, Nate Gearhart, Sophie Gearhart, Sam Houg, Drew Laudick, Jaymison Moynihan, Lilie Mull, Mia Rager, Aaron Reichert, Owen Scott, Noah Spath, Olivia Vaas, and Aubrey Wollet with the WBL All-Academic Team Award.

Student Body President Sam Houg and Class President Drew Laudick presented Jeremy Kitson with the Teacher of the Year Award.

Principal “Cougar Pride” Awards were given by Mr. Chuck Rollins to Nate Gearhart and Sophie Gearhart. Students are chosen by Mr. Rollins based on their involvement in school and extracurricular activities, character, respect, and school pride.

Claire Benner was recognized for Perfect Attendance throughout high school.

Governor’s Merit Scholarship recipients are Meredith Crummey, Keaton Foster, Robbie Gamble, Sophie Gearhart, Nate Gearhart, Sam Houg, and Zoey Miller.

Departmental Award Winners are as follows:

Social Studies – Keaton Foster

Science – Mandy Burenga

Business and Computer – Keaton Foster

German – Leia Hoersten (Not Pictured)

Instrumental Music – Abi Rollins

Language Arts – Sophie Gearhart

Media Arts – Brendon Mendoza

Spanish – Brooke Young (Not pictured)

Project Lead the Way Pre Engineering – Aaron Reichert

Mathematics – Mandy Burenga

Visual Arts – Lily Davis (Not pictured)

Vocal Music – Mia Rager

Click here to view a full photo gallery.