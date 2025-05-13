Andrus to be sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A criminal case that dates back to late September, 2023 is scheduled for final resolution Wednesday morning.

Larry Andrus Jr., 49, is due to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on a single count of involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony that carries with it a prison term of 3-11 years in prison and a maximum fine of $20,000. The sentencing hearing will be held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Larry Andrus Jr.

Andrus was scheduled to stand trial this week on charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter, two counts of involuntary manslaughter and strangulation, but he opted to plead guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter during a pre-trial hearing held in mid-April. In exchange for the guilty plea, the remaining charges were dismissed by the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges were connected to the September 30, 2023, death of Andrus’s stepfather, Roy D. Watts, 59, at his home on S. Vine St. According to a Van Wert Police Department report, Andrus and Watts were involved in a verbal argument, followed by a physical altercation. Andrus was interviewed by Van Wert Police shortly after the incident, along with at least one other witness to the altercation.

He was indicted by a grand jury on November 2, 2023 but fled the area. He was then arrested six days later by U.S. Marshals in Bay County, Florida.

Andrus was booked into the Bay County Jail and waived extradition back to Ohio. He was transported back to Van Wert County November 29. During his arraignment that same day, he entered a not guilty plea and bond was set at $500,000.

He was originally scheduled to stand trial in August, 2024, but was delayed by a series of motions. At one point during the process, defense attorney Barry Schroeder filed notice that Andrus intended to claim self-defense at the trial.