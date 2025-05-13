Busy weekend on tap in Convoy

Submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy will be abuzz this coming weekend.

The stitches in Bloom quilt and fiber arts show which will be hosted by the Village of Convoy Historical Society from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 16, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 17 at the Opera House, 111 S. Main St. Convoy. There is a $5 suggested donation.

Feeling lucky? Participate in the 50-50 raffle and several basket raffles in the Opera House.

Lois Levihn of Born-Again Quilting will present quilt dating at 2 p.m. Friday. Following her presentation, she will be available to look at and date vintage quilts, so bring your vintage quilt and $5 to discover its age of antiquity.

In the Annex at 115 S. Main St. there will be spinning and weaving demonstrations, vendors of fabrics, fibers and tools. Lilly Anspach will teach a quilt class, the half square triangle at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Don’t miss the Fry Pie Bakery in the Annex at 115 S. Main St. Pick up your pre-ordered pies. There will be extras for purchase, then enjoy the Convoy Community Garage Sales.