Crestview BOE discusses athletic facilities

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — To stay at the current location or move to a new one? That’s a question the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education is expected to ponder in the coming weeks, regarding the football stadium and track.

During Monday night’s monthly meeting, the school board discussed the difference between keeping the track and football at the currect location or moving them to a new location just east of the exisiting JV baseball field. Ryan DeMay of Field Source walked the board through the differences in costs, construction schedules, and future options for each path.

Retiring staff members were honored during Monday’s Crestview school board meeting. Shown from left to right are Jeff Bagley, Connie Kreischer, Cindy Tinnel and Amber Rickard. Photo submitted

“It was a bit surprising that the new location was pretty close in the estimates,” Board President Brad Perrott said.

The board opted to purse a new location for more detailed information before fully determining which option to choose.

“Of course the main thing is taking our wish lists and our budget and trying to fit projects in a schedule that can work,” Perrott said. “As far as a decision timeline I know the biggie is waiting to see exactly where the state budget lands, but the hope is to have some decisions this summer.”

Four retiring employees – Jeff Bagley, Connie Kreischer, Amber Rickard and Cindy Tinnel were given special recognition during Monday night’s meeting, and the board heard year-end reports from building principals Mimi Myers, Trent Kreischer, Lindsay Breese and Casey Dowler.

Along with a lengthy list of athletic coaches for the 2025-2026 school year, board members approved Dawn Grubb as a cook and Doug Etzler as a bus driver, starting in August. Jim Wharton was approved as high school summer driver’s education teacher, and Felicia Kowalski and Ali Sawmiller were approved as summer school monitors for online credit recovery courses.

The board also approved additional compensation for Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf and Treasurer Ashley Whetsel for additional preparation for facilities planning and negotiations.

As required by law, the board approved the latest five year financial forecast. Other agenda items passed by the board included an overnight trip for the high school basketball team to the University of Findlay June 5-6, and purchasing the services of a school resource officer from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for the 2025-2026 school year.

During her report, Mollenkopf informed the board that credit recovery classes will be offered beginning May 28 for identified middle school/high school students. Administrative team planning for the 2025-2026 school year will be held June 5 for incoming Superintendent Matt Dube and Mollenkopf, who’s retiring at the end of July. She also informed the board Dr. Cody Klinker will provide team physician services for Crestview athletics beginning in August.

The next regular monthly meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 16, in the multipurpose room. The board also scheduled a facilities planning meeting for 9 a.m. June 25.