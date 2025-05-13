Hughes named NWC Player of the Year
VW independent sports
Lincolnview freshman Ila Hughes was named NWC softball Player of the Year in voting done by conference coaches. She was one of four Lincolnview players named first team All-NWC and altogether, seven Lancers garnered all-conference honors. In addition, head Eric Schwab was named NWC Co-Coach of the Year, after leading the Lancers (21-3) to a second consecutive outright conference title.
Crestview had three players named first team All-NWC and a total of five named all-conference.
First Team
Ila Hughes Lincolnview Fr
Lainey Spear Lincolnview Jr
Melana Badea Lima Central Catholic Sr
Carolyn Mueller Delphos Jefferson Jr
Ashlyn Price Lincolnview Sr
Neveah Ross Crestview Sr
Violet Dirr Crestview Jr
Dakota Thornell Crestview Jr
Danielle Cross Bluffton Sr
Claire Brinkman Delphos Jefferson So
Emerson Walker Lincolnview Sr
Second Team
Emma Skinner Lima Central Catholic
Grace Brickner Lincolnview Sr
Taylor Nickles Allen East Sr
Kaci Gregory Crestview So
Elise Litsey Spencerville So
Emma Kunz Delphos Jefferson Sr
Sophia Hurley Lima Central Catholic Jr
Aniya Prowant Allen East Jr
Sondra Clum Allen East Jr
Allie Miller Lincolnview Sr
Honorable Mention
Harper Friesner Allen East Fr
Carolina Kill Lima Central Catholic Jr
Sylvia Longstreth Lincolnview Sr
Bre Hoffman Columbus Grove So
Allison Post Spencerville Jr
Zoey Patchet Columbus Grove Fr
Teagan Helmig Lima Central Catholic Sr
Ella Miller Allen East Sr
Maddie Miller Allen East So
Courtney VanMeter Lima Central Catholic Jr
Chevrolet Johnson Spencerville Jr
Izabela Basinger Delphos Jefferson So
Kaylee Mollenkopf Crestview Sr
Haley Hittle Spencerville
