Hughes named NWC Player of the Year

Lincolnview freshman Ila Hughes was named NWC softball Player of the Year in voting done by conference coaches. She was one of four Lincolnview players named first team All-NWC and altogether, seven Lancers garnered all-conference honors. In addition, head Eric Schwab was named NWC Co-Coach of the Year, after leading the Lancers (21-3) to a second consecutive outright conference title.

Crestview had three players named first team All-NWC and a total of five named all-conference.

First Team

Ila Hughes Lincolnview Fr

Lainey Spear Lincolnview Jr

Melana Badea Lima Central Catholic Sr

Carolyn Mueller Delphos Jefferson Jr

Ashlyn Price Lincolnview Sr

Neveah Ross Crestview Sr

Violet Dirr Crestview Jr

Dakota Thornell Crestview Jr

Danielle Cross Bluffton Sr

Claire Brinkman Delphos Jefferson So

Emerson Walker Lincolnview Sr

Second Team

Emma Skinner Lima Central Catholic

Grace Brickner Lincolnview Sr

Taylor Nickles Allen East Sr

Kaci Gregory Crestview So

Elise Litsey Spencerville So

Emma Kunz Delphos Jefferson Sr

Sophia Hurley Lima Central Catholic Jr

Aniya Prowant Allen East Jr

Sondra Clum Allen East Jr

Allie Miller Lincolnview Sr

Honorable Mention

Harper Friesner Allen East Fr

Carolina Kill Lima Central Catholic Jr

Sylvia Longstreth Lincolnview Sr

Bre Hoffman Columbus Grove So

Allison Post Spencerville Jr

Zoey Patchet Columbus Grove Fr

Teagan Helmig Lima Central Catholic Sr

Ella Miller Allen East Sr

Maddie Miller Allen East So

Courtney VanMeter Lima Central Catholic Jr

Chevrolet Johnson Spencerville Jr

Izabela Basinger Delphos Jefferson So

Kaylee Mollenkopf Crestview Sr

Haley Hittle Spencerville