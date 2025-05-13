Jared Corwin Fleming

Jared Corwin Fleming, 31, has crossed the greatest finish line of all and arrived in Heaven on Saturday, May 10, 2025, after a champion-like year-long battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

Known to everyone as the life of the party, an incredible gift giver, a man of witty one-liners and a leader to others because of his presence, his faithful life was a treasure to all who knew him. Hebrews 12:1-2 was his favorite Bible verse, which he displayed on his running shoes “And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfector of faith.”

He was born on April 28, 1994, in Columbus to Jay and Kimberly (Miller) Fleming. He leaves behind countless special people in his life; Jared’s fiancé and forever love, Dayanna Barrera, his brothers; Austin (Samantha) Fleming of Van Wert and his only niece Hailey Fleming, Cade Fleming of New York and his only sister; Peyton (Kyle) Thomas of Ft. Cavazos, Texas; his dogs, Kona, “golden retriever of the year,” and Capri, “his goldendoodle cuddle buddy.” Grandparents include: Gary (Kathy) Miller of Granbury, Texas, and Ron (Nancy) Fleming of Lake Wales, Florida; aunts and uncles, Vicki (Dan) Keber, Jason Miller and Kristin Rowe; his “Mad Dawg buddies”, best friends since childhood, Cameron (Laken), Colten (Terrill), Logan (Bree), and Caleb (Baylee), witnesses to his many adventures and memorable moments.

Jared graduated from Van Wert High School in 2013 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Sport Industry from The Ohio State University. A gifted athlete, Jared is recognized for his achievements as a state champion at Van Wert High School and as a member of the OSU cross country and track teams where he holds records in the 800-meter run. His professional career in sales took him across the country, including living in Chicago, Illinois, and San Diego, California.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 15, at LifeHouse Church, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 16, at the church. Jared requests everyone wear Ohio State Buckeyes or Van Wert Cougars attire.

Jared also requests no plants, blankets, lanterns, flowers, or chimes. To honor him in the future, the Jared Fleming Running Scholarship has been established through the Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main St. Van Wert, OH 45891. Please make donations directly to Van Wert County Foundation by visiting their website at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.