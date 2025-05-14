Five hearings held in local court

VW independent staff

Five criminal defendants appeared for various and unrelated hearings between Thursday, May 8 and Wednesday, May 14 in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Sentencings

Ryan Acosta, 31, of Delphos, was sentenced to 4-6 years prison with credit for six days already served for endangering children, a second degree felony, and endangering children, a first degree misdemeanor. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Larry Andrus Jr., 50, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 6-9 years prison with credit for 539 days already served for involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony. He was ordered to pay court costs. See the full story here.

Joseph Skiba, II, of 42, Lima, was sentenced to one year of community control, three days in jail to begin May 29, and 35 days of electronic house arrest with an alcohol monitor for OVI, a first degree misdemeanor, and obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor. In addition, his driver’s license was suspended for two years, he must serve 30 days in jail at a later date, maintain employment, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, a $525 fine and court costs.

Probation violation

Robert Stegaman, 50, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by consuming alcoholl and failing to report to probation. He was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, two years of community control, and 30 days in jail at a later date. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, seek and maintain employment, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, and was ordered to pay court costs.

Change of plea

Matthew Gilliam, 40, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of strangulation, a fifth degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation along with a substance abuse evaluation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. July 2.