Roy Waddles

Roy Waddles age 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, May 13, 2025, at his residence in Harrison Township.

Born on November 25, 1940, in Topmost, Kentucky to Clinis and Sarah Belle “Essie” (Osborne) Waddles, Roy married the love of his life, Doris (Hall) Waddles on July 6, 1963, and she survives.

Survivors also include two sons, Geoffrey D. (Lisa) Waddles of Wren and Will C. (Lorie) Waddles of Ohio City; grandchildren, Virginia (Nick) Missler and Ethan Waddles, and a sister, Bonnie (Bill) Blythe of Decatur, Indiana.

In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Waddles, and three sisters, Clara, Billie Rose and Anna Belle

Roy was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had worked at G. E. for 30 years as a winder and welder. He often enjoyed fishing, old cars, bluegrass music, playing his guitar and mowing his lawn for as long as he could. Most of all, he loved his kids and grandkids.

Roy’s funeral service will held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Haddix officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 15, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 346, Ohio City.

Preferred memorial: CHP Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

Online condoences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.