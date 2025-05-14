Summer reading program to start soon

By Tia Bowden/special to the VW independent

The Brumback Library is thrilled announce the launch of its annual Summer Reading Program, kicking off on Saturday, May 31 and running through August 2.

Open to children, teens, and adults, this year’s theme – ‘Color Your World’ – encourages readers of all ages to explore new stories, discover new interests, and unlock the magic of books all summer long.

Our program offers free registration, exciting reading challenges, and a calendar full of interactive events for the whole family. The kickoff party on May 31 will feature a foam party sponsored by Bubble Buddies Fort Wayne, Kona Ice, games, registration goodies, and more. Events throughout the summer include visits with Indiana Wild, The Armstrong Space and Air Museum, magicians, animal yoga and lots more.

All are welcome to kickoff the summer 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May at main location at 215 W. Main St, Van Wert. All others branches will be closed for the day to allow for maximum staff and participation.

For more information, check our brumbacklib.org or call us at 419.238-2186.