Unpopular opinion: no HOF for Rose

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

It was a decision that wasn’t entirely unexpected. Some are applauding it, others are indifferent at best.

On Tuesday, Major League League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced he was lifting lifetime bans of 16 now-deceased players, including Pete Rose and many of the infamous Chicago Black Sox players. There had been speculation he was strongly considering it, but a decision wasn’t expected until later this year. Removing Rose from the ineligible list makes him and the others eligible for consideration for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

I understand this is an unpopular opinion and it appears as though I’m in the minority, but here it is anyway – Rose doesn’t deserve a spot in Cooperstown. I don’t want to speak ill of the dead, but it’s true and there are facts to back it up. Now, I understand if you go solely by his on the field numbers, then yes, he should be in. I get that. But this is more than just those numbers.

Pete Rose was at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in 2018. VW independent file photo

Gambling on MLB

Pete Rose gambled on baseball. Not once, not twice, but many times. Baseball’s cardinal rule basically states “thou shall not bet on games.” He knowingly and willingly broke that rule countless times. What part of the rule didn’t he understand? No logical person can make an argument that he didn’t realize what he was doing.

He lied

For years, Rose lied about betting on baseball. 15 years to be precise. In 1989, Major League Baseball opened an investigation into Rose and by August of that year, he agreed to a lifetime ban. Why agree to a penalty like that if you’re innocent? He didn’t come clean until 2004, 15 years later. 15 years of lies. Even after that, he never really seemed to show remorse for his actions. Had he done so, it might have changed things a little sooner.

Handshake deal?

Was there a handshake deal between Rose and then-Commissioner Bart Giamatti, the man who levied the lifetime ban? Maybe, but we’ll never know since Giamatti passed away not long after the ban.

There’s a line of thought that Giamatti would have lifted the ban after a year or two. If that’s truly the case, it makes a little more sense as to why Rose agreed to it. Obviously, there was nothing in writing, so we’ll never really know.

Betting on the Reds

Rose stated he only bet on the Reds to win and only when he was managing the team. I have trouble believing that. Why? Because he repeatedly lied about betting on games. It’s difficult to trust what someone says when you catch them in a lie. Is it possible Rose only bet on the Reds while managing? Yes, I suppose it is possible but personally, I doubt his claim.

Personal life

There are many claims about what Rose did off the field. He was never going to win “Husband of the Year” or “Father of the Year” awards. There’s very strong information about a relationship he apparently had with an underage girl many decades ago. As bad as all of that is, and not to make light of some of the allegations, but it has nothing to do with his play on the field. This is strictly about gambling.

Gambling now

It’s a common argument in Rose’s defense – “Look at all the legalized gambling going on now. Anyone can bet on baseball. You can even bet while you’re at the game if you want.”

Yes, it’s true, gambling, sports gambling in particular, is legal in a number of states and yes, thanks to modern technology, you can bet on games at the stadium. If I’m not mistaken, some pro sports venues even have kiosks on-site.

It doesn’t matter. It’s not a valid argument. It doesn’t apply. Why? Because through it all, MLB players can’t bet on baseball. The rule hasn’t changed, nor should it. It’s still the cardinal rule. It’s posted in every MLB clubhouse. It’s not difficult to understand.

No guarantee

The lifting of the lifetime ban doesn’t mean Rose is a lock for induction into the Hall of Fame. It means he’s eligible for consideration. The Hall of Fame is a separate entity from Major League Baseball. Basically, the voters can do what they want.

There was a rule enacted in 1991 that prohibits players on MLB’s ineligible list from consideration from the Hall of Fame. It might as well be called the Rose Rule.

The voters don’t have to let him in. As it stands now, he won’t be eligible for consideration until 2027, for the Class of 2028. He’ll need 12 of 16 votes from the Classic Baseball Committee for election.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens. He may get in on the first ballot or some of the voters may drag their feet, meaning it could take years. Nothing like this has happened before.

Self-inflicted

I’ve seen many claims that the ban should have been lifted and Rose should have been inducted while he was alive, so he could enjoy it. Here’s the thing – he did this to himself. He knowingly and willingly broke the rule and forever tarnished his legacy.

I grew up in the 1970s. I wanted to be like Pete Rose, collecting hit after hit, sliding/diving and being called safe? Who didn’t want to be like that? Even though I grew up as a Cleveland Indians fan, I and many other children emulated Pete Rose when playing baseball. Had he not bet on baseball, they wouldn’t have been able to induct him fast enough.

Will he get in?

That’s the question and here’s the answer, at least in my mind – yes, he’ll get in.

I don’t know if it’ll happen in his first year of eligibility but it’ll most likely happen at some point. Does he deserve it? As MLB’s all time hits leader, yes. But it’s hard to look past gambling on games. Do I think he should have some sort of display in the Hall of Fame? Yes. Full on induction? Personally, I say no, but I’m not a Hall of Fame voter. Either way, I won’t lose any sleep over it.

Black Sox

Many members of the Chicago Black Sox are now eliglble as well. Shoeless Joe Jackson and George “Buck” Weaver are the two most likely to get in at some point. Records show both had knowledge of the 1919 World Series fix vs. the Cincinnati Reds, but didn’t promptly report it and historical evidence shows they didn’t take part in the fix. Some of the others though – Eddie Cicotte, Claude “Lefty” Williams, Charles “Chick” Gandil – took an active role in the fix. I doubt they’ll be inducted posthumously anytime soon.

Steroid guys?

What about the steroid guys? Shouldn’t they get in too? Look, that’s a whole separate issue, a whole separate argument. It’s a discussion for a different time although it’s an interesting one. Perhaps we’ll revisit it someday.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.