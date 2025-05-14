VWCF offering undergrad scholarships

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation is now accepting applications for its Traditional Undergraduate Scholarship Program for the upcoming academic year. This program supports students pursuing associate or baccalaureate degrees in any field of study.

Eligibility criteria

Have completed at least one year of college (minimum 24 semester credit hours).

Hold a minimum cumulative college GPA of 3.0 and submit an official transcript,

Have resided in Van Wert, Paulding, or Allen counties at the time of high school graduation or homeschool completion.

Be a graduate of one of the following high schools: Antwerp, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St. John’s, Lincolnview, Parkway, Paulding, Spencerville, Vantage, Van Wert, or Wayne Trace.

Students may receive a maximum of three annual scholarships and must reapply each year to maintain eligibility. Scholarship grants are not awarded for studies beyond the baccalaureate level.

How to apply

Applications must be submitted through the Foundation’s online scholarship portal at vanwertcountyfoundation.org/scholarships.

For questions, contact Laney Nofer, Grants and Programs Coordinator, at laney@vanwertcountyfoundation.org or visit The Van Wert County Foundation at 138 E. Main St., Van Wert.