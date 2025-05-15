Beining named Chief Nursing Officer

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital has named Leslie Beining, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer. Beining, who previously served as the hospital’s senior advisor of operations, brings more than two decades of nursing leadership experience to the role.

Leslie Beining

With her prior experience as the hospital’s manager of Quality/Accreditation and Patient Safety — Beining takes on the role of chief nursing officer with a proven track record of fostering a culture of patient-centered care and driving operational improvements.

As chief nursing officer at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, Beining will oversee all nursing operations – focusing on workplace culture for associates and providing patients with the highest-level care close to home.

“We are thrilled to see Leslie advance into the role of chief nursing officer,” said Paula Stabler, president of Van Wert Hospital. “She understands the importance of compassionate, collaborative care and she is dedicated to empowering our nurses.”

The role of chief nursing officer was previously held by Stabler, who was named president of Van Wert Hospital earlier this year.

“I am honored to step into this role at Van Wert Hospital where our team is deeply connected to the community we serve,” said Beining. “I look forward to working alongside our incredible nursing team to ensure quality and compassionate care for our patients for years to come.”