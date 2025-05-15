Elks Lodge names local Americanism essay winners

These students fared well in the Elks Americanism Essay Contest. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced the winners of the 2024-2025 Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Americanism Essay Contest. This fraternal year, the theme for the contest was, “What Does Patriotism Mean To Me”. The students competed in divisions, by age group.

The local winners, which were forwarded to the District for further judging, were:

(Pictured left to right, front row)

Fifth grade – first place: Tinsley Williman, Crestview Elementary School

Fifth grade – second place: Brayden Truman, Lincolnview Elementary School

Fifth grade – third place: Brianna McClure, Grover Hill Elementary School

Sixth grade – first place: Kyrie Dreyer, St. Mary’s Catholic School

Sixth grade – second place: Addi Horstman, St Mary’s Catholic School

Sixth grade – third place: Crew Kreischer, Crestview Middle School

(Pictured left to right, back row)

Seventh grade – first place: Will Gerardot, Crestview Middle School

Seventh grade – second place: Harper Perrott, Crestview Middle School

Seventh grade – third place: Kendall Hesseling, Lincolnview Middle School

Eighth grade — first place: Chase Feasby, Crestview Middle School

Eighth grade – second place: Evangelene Williman, Crestview Middle School

Eighth grade – third place: Corbin Coil, Crestview Middle School

Winners in the northwest district level were Crew Kreischer and Corbin Coil who placed first in their age group; Tinsley Williman placed second in her age group and Brayden Truman and Chase Feasby placed third in their age group.

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 congratulated all winners and thanked all of the students, teachers and schools for their participation in this year’s essay contest.

Anita Carvajal is the lodge chairperson in charge of the Lodge Americanism Committee.