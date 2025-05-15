Lobsiger wins ODOT “Roadeo” event

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — In a showcase of skill and precision, the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 hosted its annual truck and loader roadeo in Lima on Thursday. 39 employees from across the eight-county district competed for top honors in a series of challenges that tested their expertise in heavy equipment operation and commercial driving.

Chris Lobsiger, who works at the Van Wert County garage took first place in the truck competition.

Top operators in ODOT District 1’s annual truck and loader roadeo from left to right: Zach Timbrook, Paulding County garage; Matthew Brodman, Roadway Services garage; Chris Lobsiger, Van Wert County garage; Kolby Taylor, Wyandot County garage, and Austin Dukes, Wyandot County garage. Lobsiger placed first in the truck competition while Taylor placed first in the loader event. ODOT photo

“The roadeo brings our teams from across the district together in friendly competition, showcasing our operator’s expertise in heavy equipment operation, precision driving, pre-trip inspections, and CDL regulations,” said Deputy Director Chris Hughes. “We’re proud to highlight their achievements while promoting a culture of teamwork and continuous learning.”

The roadeo, which began in 1988, is a long-standing tradition held annually in each of ODOT’s 12 districts. The top performers from each district go on to represent their district at the ODOT Director’s Cup in Columbus.

Roadeo results

Top spots in the loader and truck categories go to Paulding County, Van Wert County, Wyandot County, and Roadway Services garages:

Loader competition

First place – Kolby Taylor, Wyandot County garage with a score of 1950 out of a possible 2,300 points.

Second place – Matthew Brodman, Roadway Services garage.

Third place – Zach Timbrook, Paulding County garage.

Truck competition

First place – Chris Lobsiger, Van Wert County garage with a score of 1880 out of a possible 2,300.

Second place – Matthew Brodman, Roadway Services garage.

Third place – Austin Dukes, Wyandot County garage.

The top two winners in each category will represent District 1 at the Director’s Cup Truck and Loader Roadeo. Lobsiger and Brodman will compete in the truck competition, while Taylor and Brodman will participate in the loader competition. Timbrook and Dukes earned spots as alternates.

The Hancock County maintenance garage was named team champion (top two truck scores and top two loader scores) with a total score of 6,690.

Mentoring future operators

Local high school construction equipment technology students from Apollo Career Center, Lima, and Vantage Career Center, Van Wert, recently had the opportunity to operate ODOT equipment and navigate the roadeo course, gaining hands-on experience and insight into the skills required for a career in heavy equipment operation.

Paint-the-Plow contest

In conjunction with the roadeo, 23 plows painted by local schools were on display. ODOT employees voted for their favorite entries, and the public can also participate in voting for a people’s choice award on ODOT District 1’s social media account. A photo of each painted plow is on Facebook: Facebook.com/ODOTDistrict1

Each reaction, comment, and share on the photo will count as a vote. Voting runs through May 22 until 3 p.m., and winners will be announced May 23.