Ruth Virginia (Easley) Wallick

Ruth Virginia (Easley) Wallick, 101, a longtime resident of Grover Hill, left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Ruth was born April 26, 1924, in Defiance County to Lawrence and Bertha (Conn) Easley, who both preceded her in death. On June 29, 1952, Ruth married Reed W. Wallick.

Ruth benefited from many skills including being a homemaker, sewing, painting porcelain art, and creating many crafts. She wore many hats including being involved in 4-H as an advisor, Latta Wa Ladies Home Extension Club, church choir, choir director, the Grover Hill Community Club, and Grover Hill music parents.

Ruth is survived by three children, Elaine Brewster, Mary Ann (Jim) Slagel, and David Wallick. She is also survived by her four grandsons, Matthew (Marcia) Slagel, Benjamin (Miranda) Slagel, Seth (Bailey) Brewster, and Sam Brewster. Ruth had six beautiful great-grandchildren, Giovanni, Annalucia, Luca, Kinsley, Madelyn, and Sawyer Slagel.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother (William Easley), and her sister (Helen Hammond).

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor John Mohler officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will follow at Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill.

Preferred memorials: Ohio Hospice of Dayton or the Grover Hill EMS/Fire Department.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.