Thursday softball, baseball roundup

Softball

Bath 10 Van Wert 4

LIMA — Van Wert’s season came to an end Thursday with a 10-4 loss to No. 4 seed Bath in the Division IV sectional final at Bath High School.

No. 6 seed Van Wert led 3-2 after three innings, with two runs coming in the first on a single by Emma West, who had another RBI single in the third. Bath tied the game 3-3 with a run in the bottom of the fourth, then took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Five more runs were scored in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Van Wert finished the season 5-12 (1-8 WBL). Bath will face No. 1 seed Bryan in the district semifinals.

Lincolnview 11 New Bremen 0

No. 1 seed Lincolnview had no trouble with No. 8 seed New Bremen, winning 11-0 in the Division VI sectional championship game on Thursday.

Ila Hughes had two hits, including a home run, two RBIs and held New Bremen to just three hits while striking out nine and walking two. Emerson Walker and Lainey Spear each drove in two runs and Sylvia Longstreth had a pair of doubles. Lincolnview scored seven runs in the third inning.

The Lancers will face No. 4 seed St. Henry in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wapakoneta.

Crestview 4 Fairview 1

SHERWOOD — No. 8 seed Crestview pulled off a big upset by defeating No. 1 seed Fairview 4-1 in the Division VI sectional championship game on Friday.

No game statistics were available.

The Lady Knights will face No. 6 seed Tinora in the district semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Archbold.

Baseball

Van Wert 10 Kalida 4

Van Wert rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat No. 5 Kalida (Division VII) 10-4 on Thursday.

The Cougars scored four runs in the bottom of the third, including an RBI single by Griffin McCracken and two runs on a Kalida error. In the bottom of the sixth, Briston Wise and Sam Houg hit back-to-back RBI doubles. Case Stegaman finished with a team high three RBIs and McCracken had two RBIs. Houg earned the complete game win and tossed two strikeouts.

Van Wert will play at Coldwater on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 5 Minster 4

A four run fifth inning was enough to propel No. 9 Lincolnview (Division VI) to a 5-4 win over No. 2 Minster (Division VII) on Thursday.

The Wildcats led 3-0 after the first inning and 3-1 after three. In the fifth inning, Myles Moody doubled and drove in Holden Price, then later scored on a wild pitch to pull the Lancers to within one, 4-3. Later in the inning, Zavier Kemler hit a two-RBI single that scored Jackson Ingledue and Seth Brant.

Price, Moody and Kemler each had two hits for the Lancers, who improved to 17-5.

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Elida today.