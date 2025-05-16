Bluffton, Columbus Grove win NWC meet

VW independent sports

COLUMBUS GROVE — Bluffton finished as the boys’ champion at the Northwest Conference meet and the host, Columbus Grove, was the girls’ champion.

Crestview and Lincolnview finished 4-5 on the boys’ side and the Lady Lancers finished fourth, while Crestview finished seventh.

Top finishers for Crestview were Drayden Hoffman (second, 100 meter dash, 11.34); the boys 4×200 relay team (Brentyn Rodriguez, Liam Putman, Braxton Leeth, Hoffman, second, 1:32), and Anna Gardner (second, 3200 meter run, 13:13.28).

Lincolnview’s Cody Ricker was the 300 meter hurdles champion (39.74). Annabel Horstman was the runner-up in the girls’ 300 meter hurdles (47.37), and she ran the first leg of the 4×800 relay (Horstman, Kendall Hoffman, Keira Breese, Brooklyn Byrne) that finished as the runner-up with a time of 10:12.15.

Full results can be found here.