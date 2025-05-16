Cougars set records at WBL meet

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

DEFIANCE — Ottawa-Glandorf swept the Western Buckeye League Track and Field Championships at Defiance High School on Friday. The Titans captured the boys’ title in comfortable fashion with 137.75 team points, compared to 83 for runner-up Bath. On the girls’ side, the Titans tallied 95.83 team points, while runner-up Defiance finished with 80 points.

“The WBL per usual is loaded this year,” Van Wert head coach Nate Hoverman said. “O-G’s boys and girls teams are well rounded and dominant. Top to bottom our league in track and field is incredible – great athletes who are well coached and performing at their best.”

Van Wert’s 4×800 relay team set a new WBL record of 7:59.21. Photo submitted

Van Wert finished fourth on the boys’ side (50.75 points) and seventh (43 points) on the girls’ side. As has been the case throughout the season, the Cougars were led by distance runner Owen Scott, who shattered the existing WBL record in the 1600 meter run. He covered the 1-mile race in 4:14.92. The previous record was set by Jared Fleming (4:22.16) in 2013. Fleming passed away last Saturday.

Scott also cruised to the individual championship in the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:33.66. Teammate Harrison Sloan finished fourth overall (10:27.47).

During Wednesday’s portion of the meet, Scott and the 4×800 relay team (Andrew Laudick, Noah Spath, Evan Keuneke, Scott) also set a new WBL record, 7:59.21.

Laudick finished third in the 800 meter run (2:01.56) behind Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ty Rosengarten (2:00.17) and Masen Vogt (2:00.58).

“Our boys distance carried us tonight,” Hoverman said. “It started on Wednesday with the 4×800 team and then carried over tonight with Owen Scott winning the 1600 and cruising to the 3200 title as well. Drew Laudick had a big night scoring in the 1600 and getting a big third place in the 800.”

On the girls’ side, Claire Benner finished as the WBL champion in the shot put (33-07.00). Kendra Deehring was the runner-up in the 100 meter dash (12.89) behind Alivia Grothause of Ottawa-Glandorf (12.71), and the same duo finished 1-2 in the 200 meter dash (Grothause, 26.07; Deehring 27:03). Deehring also anchored the 4×200 relay team (Olivia Vaas, Vanessa Vaughn, Harper Roop, Scott) that finished as the runner-up (1:47.97) behind Ottawa-Glandorf (1:46.25), and Sophie Gearhart finished third in the pole vault and set a new school record (8-08).

“Kendra again had a great night and our girls sprint relays ran very well,” Hoverman said. “Overall I thought the kids performed really well tonight. Claire winning the shot put and Sophie’s third place finish in the pole vault really got us going. Those two seniors have done a great job in the field events all year.”

“We are really proud of our teams and are excited to start a tournament run next week,” he added.

Full results can be found here.