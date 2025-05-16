Farm Focus scholarship winners named

The recipients of the 2025 Farm Focus Inc. scholarships are Luke Hefflefinger, Lillian Mount and Claire Keysor awarded $1,500 each, and Amanda Burenga, Maddie Gerdeman, and Emma Wells awarded $1,000 each.

Burenga will graduate from Van Wert High School later this month.She’s planning to attend University of Illinois majoring in agricultural and biological engineering. Her career goal is to work in the agricultural industry.

Gerdeman will graduate from Lincolnview High School on Sunday. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University majoring in animal science. She plans to contribute to the beef industry.

Mount is a 2024 Lincolnview High School graduate planning to attend the University of Findlay majoring in animal science (pre-vet and equine studies. Her career goal is to be a large animal veterinarian.

Keysor is a 2024 home school graduate and plans to attend Cedarville University in the fall majoring in biology pre-vet medicine. She plans to be a large animal veterinarian.

Heffelfinger is a 2023 Lincolnview High School graduate attending The Ohio State University Agriculture Technical Institute (ATI), Wooster. He is majoring in livestock production and management and crop management. His career goal is to return to the family farm.

Wells is a 2023 Crestview High School graduate and is currently attending The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute (ATI) Wooster. She is majoring in agriscience education. Her career goal is to be an agricultural educator.

Farm Focus Inc. was founded in 1974 to promote agriculture in Van Wert County and the surrounding area. It is their continued mission to assist Van Wert County students through a scholarship program that will enable them to pursue a degree in an agricultural related field.