Friday prep softball, baseball roundup

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 11 Ada 3

ADA — The third ranked Lancers (Division VI) hit four home runs and put the wraps on the regular season with an 11-3 win at Ada on Friday. Emma Bowesock, Sylvia Longstreth, Lainey Spear and Kassidy Hammons each went deep for Lincolnview (23-3).

The game was scoreless after two innings and after scoring a run in the third, the Lancers plated four runs in the fourth, one each in the fifth and sixth, then four more in the seventh.

Lincolnview will face St. Henry in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Wapakoneta.

Baseball

Ayersville 2 Crestview 0

DEFIANCE — Crestview and Ayersville each had just three hits on Friday, but the Pilots won the game 2-0.

Bryson Penix took the loss for the Knights, going four innings and giving up all three hits, two runs (one earned) with three strikeouts and a pair of walks. Owen Heckler pitched the remaining two innings and struck out two.

Crestview will host Delphos St. John’s on Monday.

Lincolnview 6 Elida 5 (nine innings)

Case Young’s RBI double scored Myles Moody and gave Lincolnview a nine inning 6-5 walk off win on Friday. Moody finished with a team high three hits while Young led the Lancers with three RBIs.

The Lancers led 4-0 after three innings but Elida slowly chipped away and forced extra innings with a three run seventh inning. Chayse Overholt and Holden Price each had two hits for Lincolnview.

Lincolnview will play at Allen East today.