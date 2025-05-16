Legion Post 346 to hold annual service

Submitted information

OHIO CITY – Ohio City American Legion Harvey Lewis Post 346 will hold its annual Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Woodlawn Cemetery Veterans Memorial.

The Van Wert Community Concert Band under the direction of Richard Sherrick will perform at 10 a.m. Those attending should bring lawn chairs.

The speaker will be Van Wert resident Jerry Hoffman. After his graduation from Ohio City-Liberty High School with the Class of 1959, Jerry served three years in the Army from June, 1959 until June, 1962. He spent the first year of service at Fort Benning, Georgia, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and Fort Bliss, Texas. He was assigned to a Nike Missile Site in Alaska for the remainder of his service. Upon arrival home, Jerry was employed at Central Insurance for 20 years. In 1982 he went to Hastings Mutual as Marketing Manager in Ohio for 26 years. In retirement, Jerry was a classroom aide for the Van Wert City Schools. He worked closely with students who needed help and was with one student, who was fighting muscular dystrophy, from fourth grade until the young man graduated, accompanying him to classes..

Following the program, food will be served in the Ohio City Community Building/Legion Post at Fireman’s Park. Everyone is welcome.

In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Ohio City Community Building.