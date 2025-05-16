List of area graduation ceremonies
VW independent staff
The first local high school commencement ceremony of 2025 is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. That’s when Delphos Jefferson seniors will receive their diplomas. Lincolnview will follow suit at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18.
Here is the full schedule of area graduation ceremonies.
Saturday, May 17
Delphos Jefferson High School, 9 a.m.
Sunday, May 18
Parkway High School, 1:30 p.m.
Lincolnview High School, 2 p.m.
Wayne Trace High School, 2:30 p.m.
Delphos St. John’s High School, 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 24
Crestview High School, 6 p.m.
Sunday, May 25
Van Wert High School, 2 p.m.
Spencerville High School, 2 p.m.
