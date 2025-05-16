The Van Wert County Courthouse

List of area graduation ceremonies

VW independent staff

The first local high school commencement ceremony of 2025 is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. That’s when Delphos Jefferson seniors will receive their diplomas. Lincolnview will follow suit at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 18.

Here is the full schedule of area graduation ceremonies.

Saturday, May 17

Delphos Jefferson High School, 9 a.m.

Sunday, May 18

Parkway High School, 1:30 p.m.

Lincolnview High School, 2 p.m.

Wayne Trace High School, 2:30 p.m.

Delphos St. John’s High School, 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 24

Crestview High School, 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 25

Van Wert High School, 2 p.m.

Spencerville High School, 2 p.m.

