Three Oaks seniors…

Three Oaks Christian School in Decatur, Indiana, will graduate four seniors at 3 p.m. this Sunday and three of them are from northwest Ohio. Moriah Schwartz (top left) is from Van Wert, and Karley Harrod (top right) is from Willshire. Kendan Baker (bottom left) is from Rockford and Daniel Kloepper (bottom right) is from Decatur. Three Oaks is described as a preK-12 classical Christian school. Photos submitted