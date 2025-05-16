VW Area Community Band to perform

VW independent staff/submitted information

Friday, May 23, is when the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present a concert in the band shell of Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert. The program will begin at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

As a kickoff to the Memorial Day weekend, music performed at the concert will include patriotic selections that are intended to reflect, revitalize and rekindle the pride that each of us have as citizens of the best country in the world, the United States of America. A few of these selections are “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” “Philharmonic Military March,” “It Is Well With My Soul,” “Sweet Land of Liberty,” “Vision of Courage,” “God Bless America,” and “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Area military personnel and veterans will also be honored with a Salute To America’s Finest.

In the event of inclement weather the concert will be held in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center auditorium. Starting Thursday, please listen to local radio stations WKSD 99.7FM or WERT 1220AM/104.3FM or visit the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band Facebook page for updates.

The band is directed by Richard Sherrick and features members from Van Wert, Ohio City, Delphos, Convoy, Chat, Middle Point, Spencerville, Celina and Rockford.

The band will also provide music for the Ohio City American Legion Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Woodlawn Cemetery.